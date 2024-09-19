Head to Head Survey: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) versus Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DURECT and Agile Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT $8.41 million 4.98 -$27.62 million ($0.95) -1.42 Agile Therapeutics $19.98 million 0.52 -$14.47 million ($3.65) -0.41

Agile Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than DURECT. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Agile Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for DURECT and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

DURECT currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,455.56%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.13%. Given DURECT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DURECT is more favorable than Agile Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares DURECT and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT -187.80% -261.43% -66.98% Agile Therapeutics -36.24% N/A -147.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DURECT has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DURECT beats Agile Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It also offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. In addition, the company offers POSIMIR, a post-surgical pain product to deliver bupivacaine over three days in adults; and Methydur to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It markets and sells its ALZET lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in other countries. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; and Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited. DURECT Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

