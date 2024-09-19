Head-To-Head Comparison: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) vs. Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Golden Sun Health Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $5.73 billion 0.07 -$77.46 million ($0.38) -8.37 Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.34 million 2.13 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

21.9% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -2.28% N/A -5.59% Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Youdao and Golden Sun Health Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 1 0 0 2.00 Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Summary

Golden Sun Health Technology Group beats Youdao on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, Youdao Sports, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

