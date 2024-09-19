HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

