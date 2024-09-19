Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -151.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of 240.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
