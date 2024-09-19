Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.56.

GEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.57. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6846096 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

