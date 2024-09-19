Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,590.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 348,368 shares of company stock valued at $773,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Genelux alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Genelux by 49.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genelux by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Genelux has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genelux will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genelux presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNLX

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.