GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $235.63 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $241.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

