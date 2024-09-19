Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.72) to GBX 2,300 ($30.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GAMA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.16) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,090.91%.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
