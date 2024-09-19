Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.72) to GBX 2,300 ($30.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAMA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.16) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,706 ($22.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 980.10 ($12.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,728 ($22.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,517.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,423.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,090.91%.

About Gamma Communications

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.