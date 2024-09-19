Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,638,900 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 2,854,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,097,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
