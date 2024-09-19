EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

A number of research firms have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,664.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,779,643.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,998 shares of company stock worth $3,356,708. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

