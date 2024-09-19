Evercore ISI Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $70.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after purchasing an additional 413,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,425,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

