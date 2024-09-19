Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

