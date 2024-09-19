Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $15.61 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $105,300.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,064.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,079 shares of company stock valued at $129,171 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

