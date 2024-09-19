DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,234,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 261,626 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,777,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY remained flat at $16.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 42,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,362. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.