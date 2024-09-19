Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

DADA stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $324.54 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 686,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,359 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 202.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

