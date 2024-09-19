Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.93.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BASE. UBS Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BASE stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
