Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.91 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
