Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
