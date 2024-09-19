Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of CPTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 22,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,826. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Cepton has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

