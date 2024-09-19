Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.77.

A number of analysts have commented on CG shares. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.94.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.8612132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

