Brokerages Set Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) PT at $71.36

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

ALAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,090 shares of company stock worth $4,445,659.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $95.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

