BMO Capital Markets Increases Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $35.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNTA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

CNTA opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,873 shares of company stock worth $3,472,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

