BMO Capital Markets Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $11.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Under Armour to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

