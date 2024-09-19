BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.31.

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 231.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,984,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

