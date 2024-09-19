ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.