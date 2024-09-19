Analyzing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and HeartCore Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $775.09 million 3.56 -$8.87 million ($0.01) -735.00 HeartCore Enterprises $17.13 million 0.80 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -1.87

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

GoodRx has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GoodRx and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -7.57% 3.63% 1.72% HeartCore Enterprises -49.30% -104.23% -33.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 4 9 1 2.67 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $9.36, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

GoodRx beats HeartCore Enterprises on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

