Analyzing ENI (NYSE:E) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sable Offshore and ENI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A ENI $91.59 billion 0.58 $5.16 billion $2.32 13.66

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -451.70% -51.62% ENI 4.21% 11.84% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sable Offshore and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 0 0 3 0 3.00 ENI 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.58%. ENI has a consensus target price of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Summary

ENI beats Sable Offshore on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas. It is also involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. In addition, the company supplies bio-feedstock and crude oil; and stores, produces, distributes, and markets biofuels, oil products, biomethane, basic chemical and petrochemical products, intermediates, plastics and elastomers, and other chemicals, as well as provides smart mobility solutions and mobility services. Further, it engages in the retail marketing of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

