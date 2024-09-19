Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $137.33

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

