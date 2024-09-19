Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO Acquires $101,200.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Frates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 233,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,663.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.62. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

