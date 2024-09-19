American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

