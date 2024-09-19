Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

