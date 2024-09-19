Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.08.

GOOGL opened at $159.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

