Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.41.

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

