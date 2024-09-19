Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Agilysys stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. Agilysys has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $114.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $5,885,605.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,205,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,578 shares of company stock worth $14,107,417 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

