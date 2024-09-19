Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

AVK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 377,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.97.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

