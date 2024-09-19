ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,503 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,643,630.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.05. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

