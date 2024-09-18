Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.77

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 5676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,374 shares of company stock worth $10,393,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

