Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Zenith Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 14,725 shares.

Zenith Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.90.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

