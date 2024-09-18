Zega Financial LLC Invests $1.83 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. McKesson comprises about 0.3% of Zega Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in McKesson by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $513.91 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $422.15 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

