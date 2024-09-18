Zega Financial LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zega Financial LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $855.44.

NOW stock opened at $886.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $812.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $899.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

