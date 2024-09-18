Zega Financial LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zega Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868,820 shares of company stock worth $267,819,424. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

