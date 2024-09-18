Zacks Small Cap Comments on Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.20 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance

CVKD stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.74. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($19.04) by $16.79.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.