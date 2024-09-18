Zacks Research Weighs in on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Palomar in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

PLMR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Palomar Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $97.77 on Monday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Palomar’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.42 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,420.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,146. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Palomar by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palomar by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

