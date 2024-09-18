Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

JLL opened at $251.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.33 and a 200-day moving average of $210.87. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $97,222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

