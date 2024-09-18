Xn LP Raises Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Xn LP grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 194.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for 6.1% of Xn LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Xn LP owned about 1.02% of TransUnion worth $146,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,665,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

