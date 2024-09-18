Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) versus BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Critical Analysis

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.16% -23.15% BioXcel Therapeutics -4,487.39% N/A -133.99%

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and BioXcel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 1 3.10 BioXcel Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $58.78, indicating a potential upside of 46.61%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 772.46%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and BioXcel Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $9.43 million 320.84 -$182.39 million ($2.71) -14.79 BioXcel Therapeutics $2.40 million 9.85 -$179.05 million ($5.18) -0.12

BioXcel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioXcel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats BioXcel Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other indications, including adult focal epilepsy. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. Its commercial product, IGALMI, a sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. The company also continues to conduct clinical trials evaluating BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease patients, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with major depressive disorder, as well as in the community for agitation associated with bipolar disorders and schizophrenia. In addition, it is developing BXCL502 as a potential therapy for chronic agitation in dementia; and BXCL701, an investigational, orally innate immunity activator for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other solid and liquid tumors; BXCL503, a drug candidate to target apathy in dementia; and BXCL504, a drug candidate to target aggression in dementia. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

