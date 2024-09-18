Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $58.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.78.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483,248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 647.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $40.09 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

