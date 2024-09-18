X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $2.21 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 2.2149 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.42.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USOI opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.