X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $2.21 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 2.2149 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.42.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.