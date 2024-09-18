W&T Offshore, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

WTI stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 174.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 285,493 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.67%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

