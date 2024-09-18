WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $234.40

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$234.40 and last traded at C$233.37, with a volume of 6291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$232.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSP shares. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$254.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm has a market cap of C$28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$217.65.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.4701583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.