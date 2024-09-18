WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,903,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446,814 shares during the quarter. WPP comprises approximately 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 1.28% of WPP worth $132,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WPP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WPP by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

WPP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.954 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.